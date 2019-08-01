Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 1, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;74;A t-storm in spots;81;75;SW;9;87%;73%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;105;92;Sunny and very warm;108;87;WSW;7;40%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;70;Sunny, breezy, nice;96;72;W;21;45%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;99;73;Mostly sunny, humid;83;73;E;8;75%;5%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;71;61;A few showers;72;59;N;13;80%;82%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;68;57;Partly sunny;73;54;S;6;67%;37%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;112;83;Sunny and not as hot;104;82;S;11;25%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;Cooler;75;52;WSW;15;42%;56%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunlit and very warm;87;51;Cooler with some sun;60;41;S;12;56%;25%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;96;78;Mostly sunny;95;75;SW;7;42%;26%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;57;48;Rain and drizzle;59;49;WSW;18;62%;62%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;116;81;Sunny and hot;115;84;NW;10;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;72;High clouds;94;73;SSE;4;53%;7%;5

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;85;69;More clouds than sun;82;69;W;13;65%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;89;80;Cloudy with showers;87;80;W;9;78%;98%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;84;70;Mostly sunny;82;71;N;8;56%;1%;9

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;90;75;A t-storm or two;86;75;ENE;5;75%;95%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;A shower or t-storm;88;65;ESE;4;53%;83%;8

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;77;59;A shower or t-storm;76;60;ENE;4;77%;80%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;48;A t-storm in spots;67;50;SE;7;67%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;Mostly cloudy;86;62;ENE;5;37%;4%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;A shower or t-storm;79;64;NW;5;64%;70%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;76;58;Variable cloudiness;72;60;NW;8;71%;66%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with some sun;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;89;66;ENE;4;70%;66%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;A shower or t-storm;82;62;WNW;6;64%;68%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;60;44;Plenty of sun;56;38;WSW;9;47%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;90;70;Couple of t-storms;82;69;NNE;7;54%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;90;77;Hazy and very warm;92;77;ESE;5;63%;19%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and very warm;100;77;NNE;7;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny;64;47;NE;6;79%;27%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A shower or t-storm;82;68;SSE;4;58%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;95;83;Variable clouds;99;83;SSW;11;52%;32%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;NE;7;52%;7%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;S;11;74%;65%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;65;56;Warmer;71;58;NNW;5;63%;31%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;Clouds and sun, nice;85;78;NW;9;77%;2%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warm;98;79;Clouds and sun;98;80;SSE;7;52%;36%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;88;71;A t-storm in spots;85;70;SSE;12;80%;73%;9

Delhi, India;Rather cloudy;93;81;Showers and t-storms;90;81;ESE;7;82%;83%;9

Denver, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;85;62;A t-storm around;88;62;NE;7;42%;47%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SSE;10;75%;57%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;SSE;7;54%;0%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;68;54;Clouds and sun;67;57;ESE;7;80%;25%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunlit and hot;105;74;Sunshine and hot;101;73;NNE;7;17%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;79;69;Mostly sunny;84;69;WSW;8;66%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Wind and rain;89;80;Tropical rainstorm;87;79;NW;10;83%;97%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;Clouds and sun, nice;74;51;NE;7;44%;7%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;Showers and t-storms;87;75;S;4;81%;83%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;63;49;Periods of sun;68;51;NE;9;55%;12%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;78;Showers around;89;78;SW;15;77%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;Showers and t-storms;85;79;Showers and t-storms;88;79;E;11;80%;84%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;91;79;Spotty showers;90;80;ENE;17;60%;77%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;76;72;WSW;11;81%;63%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Colder this morning;86;77;A t-storm around;88;75;ENE;8;77%;64%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;86;74;A morning shower;87;69;ENE;9;67%;45%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny;92;73;ENE;7;60%;36%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;104;84;Warm with sunshine;100;84;N;10;50%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;44;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;NNW;9;55%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;69;Sunny and hot;99;66;NE;5;23%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;90;83;A t-storm around;90;83;SW;14;70%;54%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;82;69;Afternoon t-showers;81;68;SSE;5;84%;95%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;94;81;Clouds and sun, nice;99;80;S;10;39%;66%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;66;56;A t-storm in spots;74;56;SSW;7;58%;56%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;90;81;Showers and t-storms;90;80;ENE;13;62%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;88;69;Partly sunny;86;67;W;7;55%;33%;7

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;93;79;Showers and t-storms;91;80;SSW;7;81%;83%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;90;78;High clouds;92;76;ESE;6;66%;41%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;62;28;Partly sunny, mild;60;27;NW;9;17%;11%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;83;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;SW;8;80%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;63;58;Decreasing clouds;62;57;S;5;81%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;NNW;11;62%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;75;59;Partly sunny;75;58;NNE;7;63%;31%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;84;65;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;S;6;48%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;76;65;Clouds and sun, nice;75;67;SSW;7;70%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;W;5;29%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;88;82;Clouds and sunshine;90;83;S;6;67%;34%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;91;78;Partial sunshine;92;78;NE;4;66%;40%;10

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;88;79;A couple of t-storms;85;78;WSW;8;82%;85%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;56;45;Clouds and sunshine;57;47;W;7;70%;9%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;76;54;N;6;46%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;88;80;Heavy thunderstorms;86;79;ESE;12;81%;87%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;54;A t-storm in spots;66;50;WNW;6;82%;56%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;SSW;10;73%;33%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with some sun;57;47;Mostly cloudy;53;46;SW;15;55%;8%;3

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;81;63;Sunshine;84;65;S;3;45%;2%;8

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;61;53;Rather cloudy;62;50;NW;7;67%;43%;2

Mumbai, India;Showery;88;80;Heavy showers;86;80;SW;15;87%;96%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;54;A t-storm in spots;75;56;SE;8;63%;64%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny;84;72;SSE;4;50%;26%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;WNW;8;48%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warm with some sun;87;61;Sunny and very warm;85;66;SE;7;56%;4%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm around;95;79;A t-storm in spots;99;79;WSW;6;62%;64%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;54;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;NNW;5;48%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;82;56;Mostly sunny;85;59;SSW;6;49%;3%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;79;Clouds and sun;83;78;E;15;76%;1%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;W;8;83%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ENE;6;73%;55%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny;82;58;NNE;6;50%;14%;7

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;70;53;High clouds;73;55;ENE;11;54%;1%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;SW;11;66%;72%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;83;73;Cloudy;82;73;SSE;17;76%;60%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ESE;5;59%;66%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;79;59;Rather cloudy;79;61;N;5;47%;58%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or t-storm;91;77;Clearing, a t-storm;89;74;W;5;75%;66%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;75;52;A t-storm in spots;74;53;S;8;45%;55%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;80;67;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;WSW;9;69%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;80;73;Spotty showers;81;70;SSE;10;78%;83%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;61;51;Clouds and sun;60;53;NNE;7;73%;42%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;69;55;Periods of sun;68;57;NNW;9;60%;44%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny, warm;89;69;SW;5;54%;62%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;113;82;Sunny and hot;115;84;NNW;7;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;92;67;Mostly sunny;90;69;WSW;7;56%;9%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;63;52;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;49;N;8;60%;30%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;58;Turning sunny;69;58;WSW;11;72%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;Showers and t-storms;81;65;NE;8;71%;77%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;87;78;Spotty showers;85;78;ESE;10;77%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;Partly sunny;78;67;NW;4;88%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. shower or two;78;59;Cloudy;73;61;NNE;6;57%;73%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, but cool;55;33;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;SW;3;39%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;NNE;6;74%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;Partly sunny;81;59;NNW;8;63%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;A shower;76;60;NNE;7;67%;60%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A shower;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;WNW;5;65%;59%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;82;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;ESE;13;61%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;83;Partly sunny;90;82;SE;11;64%;31%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thundershower;84;62;Mostly sunny;87;63;SSW;5;58%;44%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;79;Spotty showers;88;80;ESE;13;77%;84%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;71;49;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;WNW;5;42%;47%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower;67;51;Partly sunny;64;48;WNW;7;69%;19%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;95;79;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;ESE;11;50%;28%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;65;51;Clouds and sun;70;54;NE;8;58%;16%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;N;7;25%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;NW;7;68%;63%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;109;82;Sunshine and hot;106;85;E;9;10%;3%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;WSW;10;56%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and hot;93;75;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;E;4;48%;5%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;S;10;73%;31%;10

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;75;60;Sunny and nice;76;61;NNE;5;66%;3%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;87;73;Sunny and nice;93;78;ESE;6;47%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;105;81;Very hot;106;78;NW;7;25%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;81;57;Partly sunny;82;57;E;8;42%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;77;63;A shower in the a.m.;76;58;ESE;6;63%;59%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;84;64;A shower or t-storm;79;63;WNW;6;62%;69%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;A t-storm around;90;77;WSW;8;62%;74%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;54;A shower in places;68;50;NNW;7;82%;54%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;A stray shower;73;55;NNE;8;61%;55%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;52;43;Partly sunny, windy;56;47;W;22;59%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy showers;88;78;A t-storm or two;83;77;SW;8;83%;90%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;100;68;A t-storm in spots;94;64;NNE;4;36%;64%;10

