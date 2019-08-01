TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After motorists witnessed a young Formosan black bear cross a mountain road, the forestry service in Hualien County managed to catch the animal and its mother in a picture.

A motorist drove in the mountains near the Nan’an waterfall on July 30 when he saw the rare bear cross the road in front of him and climb over the railing away into the forest, the Central News Agency reported.

When it learned of the incident, the Hualien forestry management division of the Forestry Bureau immediately installed motion-activated infrared cameras in the area. The very same evening, the bear and its mother were recorded on film, according to the CNA report.

The authorities also took measures to protect the area and to tell visitors and residents to be careful. While there was no way of determining whether the bear in the picture was the same one that had been spotted on the road, the location suggested that it was, officials said.

The forestry service advised visitors that if they saw a bear, they should quietly leave the scene and report the sighting to the authorities. A mother might turn aggressive if she felt her young were threatened, while if tourists were too loud, they might scare the cub and lead him to be separated from its mother, forestry officials said.

Since the animals live at high altitudes in remote areas, there are no official numbers available.

