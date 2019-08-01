  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Innovative design for Taipei 101 poster

American graphic artist creates Art Deco design for Taipei 101 poster

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/01 18:03
(Poster and photo by Chris Massaad)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American graphic artist has created this retro design for a poster to advertise Taiwan's iconic Taipei 101 tower.

The poster's creator, Chris Massaad, works as a freelance graphic designer, most notably for Beast Runners (山獸). Massaad, who has lived in Hsinchu, Taiwan for five years, says that he loves making travel posters as a part of a side project, and his ambition is to design posters for all the major landmarks in Taiwan in this style.

On Tuesday (July 30), Massaad posted this photo of his piece on the social media site Reddit, where it has since garnered 361 upvotes. One netizen compared it to a scene from "Fritz Lang's Metropolis," while others suggested making it a postcard or convincing Chunghwa Post to make stamps with his art.


Photo and posters by Chris Massaad.


Photo by Chris Massaad.


Photo and poster by Chris Massaad.


Photo and poster by Chris Massaad.

To see more examples of Massaad's art, please visit his website Toro and Hare or Instagram account.

