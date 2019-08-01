This July 21, 2019 satellite image provided by NASA shows winds carrying individual plumes of smoke in Russia, center right, towards the southwest, mi
Heavy smoke covers the center of the eastern Siberian city of Chita, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, as Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a meeting in Chita, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, with local government and Russian Emergency situati
This image made from video provided by RU-RTR Russian television channel shows a view of a forest fire in the Boguchansky district of the Krasnoyarsk
This satellite image provided by Roscosmos Space Agency, taken on Sunday, July 21, 2019, shows forest fires in Krasnoyarsk region, Eastern Siberia, Ru
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, center, walks with a presidential envoy in the Siberian region Sergey Menyaylo, right, and governor of Krasnoy
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say forest fires are spreading in remote areas of Siberia and the Far East that firefighters cannot reach.
Avialesookhrana, Russia's aerial forest protection service, said Thursday more than 30,000 square kilometers (11,850 square miles) are on fire, with the vast majority in areas that are hard to reach and where potential damage is likely to be less than the cost of fighting them.
Although the fires have not hit populated areas, heavy smoke from them is affecting about 800 communities, officials said, including the large cities of Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk and Chita.
Meteorologists say rain is expected in some of the burning areas, but not enough to put out the fires, state news agency Tass reported.