LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two prominent gun safety organizations say they'll host a forum for Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, the day after the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

March For Our Lives and the Giffords group told The Associated Press on Thursday that the forum focused on gun violence is the first of its kind for presidential hopefuls.

It'll be open to those who meet the Democratic National Committee's polling and fundraising thresholds for the September debate.

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords formed her group after being shot in 2011. Survivors of a shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school formed March For Our Lives.

Guns are a complex issue in Nevada. It's an early voting state with pro-gun Westerners as well as support for tougher gun control after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting killed 58 people.