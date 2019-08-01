TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- TK Seafood & Steak and its one of a kind dry-aged “Taiwan steak” recipe provides a uniquely satisfying dining experience.

TK cuisine supervisor Fudy Chen and his team have turned the restaurant into a top-class seafood and steak house by using only the freshest of food and utilizing an innovative dry-aging technology process to treat steak, duck, and threadfin.

Chen’s gastronomic inspiration stems from childhood, when his father set up a grill in their garden, put on a steak, and then stoked the flames until the steak began to sizzle. The light of the fire reflected on his father’s face, and the night air was full of family warmth, he recalls. Chen hopes the dishes at TK bring a similar joy to his customers.

It was his firm belief that a delicious baked steak could be made from Taiwan-raised beef, and this belief has been realized by the restaurant’s Chef Tsai. He believes local beef is equal in quality to imported steak from the U.S. and Australia, and fresher, therefore even more succulent.

In addition to Taiwan steak, TK also adds threadfin, cherry duck, and American steak in the restaurant’s “dry aging lab” for varying periods of time – one day, 14 days, 21 days, 90 days, and 180 days – to test their changing flavor and fragrance.

Three techniques – no addition, wrapped with oil, and sourced – are adopted for TK’s dry aging lab, which once again bring out different flavors to add to the dry aging process.

Baked in Josper grills with a high-temperature fire, the steak arrives crispy on the outside and tender inside. TK’s seafood and steak set includes seven dishes – steak and seafood, soup, side dishes, and refreshments – that will satisfy the most demanding of gourmands.

TK is conveniently located at Hotel Proverbs Taipei, on Anhe Road, near Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT Station.

The 90-day, dry-aged American steak.

Oil-wrapped beef dry aging.

TK Seafood & Steak's dry-aging lab.

(TK Seafood & Steak photos)