FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$45, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/08/01 16:59

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A lucky convenience store customer who bought two drinks for NT$45 was one of 16 winners of the NT$10 million special prize in the May-June draw of the Taiwan uniform invoice lottery draw.

According to the winning numbers announced on July. 25, the persons holding a receipt issued in July or August with the number 46356460 are eligible to receive the “special prize” of NT$10 million, while those holding the number 56337787 can collect the “grand prize” of NT$2 million.

The biggest winner among the 16 recipients of the NT$10 million special prize this time around was a person who spent a mere NT$45 on two bottled beverages at the Xingqiao FamilyMart convenience store in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, reported CNA.

Among the 14 who were awarded NT$2 million grand prize in the latest draw, the biggest winner was a person who purchased a can of milk tea and a hot dog for NT$45 at Hanmin FamilyMart in Kaohsiung.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 93339845, 83390355, and 80431063. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000.

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are two numbers this time around: 984 and 240. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three-digit numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.

Special Prize

46356460

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize

56337787

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

93339845, 83390355, 80431063

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

984, 022, 240

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, t he winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.
