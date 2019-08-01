TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A lucky convenience store customer who bought two drinks for NT$45 was one of 16 winners of the NT$10 million special prize in the May-June draw of the Taiwan uniform invoice lottery draw.

According to the winning numbers announced on July. 25, the persons holding a receipt issued in July or August with the number 46356460 are eligible to receive the “special prize” of NT$10 million, while those holding the number 56337787 can collect the “grand prize” of NT$2 million.

The biggest winner among the 16 recipients of the NT$10 million special prize this time around was a person who spent a mere NT$45 on two bottled beverages at the Xingqiao FamilyMart convenience store in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, reported CNA.

Among the 14 who were awarded NT$2 million grand prize in the latest draw, the biggest winner was a person who purchased a can of milk tea and a hot dog for NT$45 at Hanmin FamilyMart in Kaohsiung.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 93339845, 83390355, and 80431063. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000.

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are two numbers this time around: 984 and 240. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three-digit numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.