TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A marriage agency allegedly charged customers a matchmaking fee to choose Vietnamese brides online, according to the Liberty Times.

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) said via a statement on Wednesday (July 31) that advertising for matchmaking is illegal and that violators face a fine of NT$100,000 to 500,000 for each case. The NIA has carried out an investigation into the reported violation. If any unlawful deeds are found, punishment will be imposed by an "international matchmaking investigation group."

Those who are interested in international matchmaking services can refer to the NIA website, where a list of legal agencies is provided. The NIA also advises anyone who uses the service to consult multiple sources, sign contracts, and ask for receipts.

Meeting people on social media services, such as Facebook and LINE, has become a common practice. However, advertisements on these platforms should be approached with caution, warned the NIA.