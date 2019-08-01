  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan immigration authorities investigate online matchmaking agency

Online platform advertising for Vietnamese brides faces investigation, possible fines

By  Taiwan News
2019/08/01 17:12
NIA has warned people against illegal matchmaking advertisement online. (NIA photo)

NIA has warned people against illegal matchmaking advertisement online. (NIA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A marriage agency allegedly charged customers a matchmaking fee to choose Vietnamese brides online, according to the Liberty Times.

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) said via a statement on Wednesday (July 31) that advertising for matchmaking is illegal and that violators face a fine of NT$100,000 to 500,000 for each case. The NIA has carried out an investigation into the reported violation. If any unlawful deeds are found, punishment will be imposed by an "international matchmaking investigation group."

Those who are interested in international matchmaking services can refer to the NIA website, where a list of legal agencies is provided. The NIA also advises anyone who uses the service to consult multiple sources, sign contracts, and ask for receipts.

Meeting people on social media services, such as Facebook and LINE, has become a common practice. However, advertisements on these platforms should be approached with caution, warned the NIA.
NIA
matchmaking

RELATED ARTICLES

Control Yuan looks into issue of migrant worker births in Taiwan
Control Yuan looks into issue of migrant worker births in Taiwan
2019/07/23 11:25
Taiwan detains 14 illegal workers from Indonesia
Taiwan detains 14 illegal workers from Indonesia
2019/07/20 16:06
Taiwan and U.S. detain 38 people smugglers using Taiwanese passports
Taiwan and U.S. detain 38 people smugglers using Taiwanese passports
2019/07/13 17:21
Chinese student who criticized Xi can stay 6 more months in Taiwan
Chinese student who criticized Xi can stay 6 more months in Taiwan
2019/07/02 15:32
A short bridge between Taiwan and India
A short bridge between Taiwan and India
2019/07/02 09:46