New York, July 31 (CNA) Taiwanese student Wang Li-ting (王莉婷) won one of the top prizes in the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship that concluded Wednesday in New York.



The annual global competition, which tests students' skills using Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint, was held this year July 28-31, drawing over 200 participants from 65 countries.



Wang, a student from Tamkang University's Information Management Department, bagged the first prize in the "2013 Word" category.



She won third prize in the "2013 Excel" category last year.



Meanwhile, Lin Wan-ching (林宛靜), a student from the National Taipei University of Business Department of Product Innovation and Entrepreneurship, finished seventh in the Adobe Certified Associate World Championship, held during the same period in New York.



A total of eight Taiwanese students took part in the two competitions.