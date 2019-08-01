Solomon Islands delegation to visit Taiwan

  1. Home
Solomon Islands to send delegation to assess relations with Taiwan

By  Taiwan News
2019/08/01 15:05
Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Taiwan's relations with the Solomon Islands. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of the Solomon Islands is planning to send a special delegation to assess the country's diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The Solomon Islands' government has established a panel to evaluate its diplomatic relations with other countries, reported the Liberty Times. The panel will visit Beijing in August and also plans to stop in Taipei, but no specific date has been scheduled.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the Solomon Islands has not decided whether to send the same delegation to China and Taiwan or two separate ones instead. MOFA will release further information upon confirmation by both sides.

Rumors have been circulating that the Solomon Islands might cut ties with Taiwan. However, MOFA reaffirmed on Tuesday that the relations between the countries are "fundamentally stable and solid" on Tuesday, according to the Central News Agency.

