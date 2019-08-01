  1. Home
Taiwan’s Cloud Gate featured in New York Times

Lin Hwai-min’s last show drew audience of 40,000

By  Taiwan News
2019/08/01 14:16
Cloud Gate annual outdoor performance attracted 40,000 people. (Cloud Gate photo)

Taipei (Taiwan News) — The New York Times on Wednesday (July 31) published a full-page feature on Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), the soon-to-retire director of Cloud Gate Theater, and his final performance.

Roslyn Sulcas, a dance critic for The New York Times, wrote a 1,500-word piece entitled "In Taiwan, a Troupe Passes the Torch." The article was published yesterday, with photos capturing Lin Hwai-min's spectacular final show.

This is not the first time The New York Times has given extensive coverage to the dance company. When Cloud Gate embarked on a tour across the U.S. in 1979, the news agency published a full-page story introducing the company, according to UDN.

UDN reported that Sulcas was invited to Taiwan by the Taipei National University of the Arts' School of Dance. During her trip to Taiwan, she visited Cloud Gate Theater and carried out an in-depth interview with Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍), who will succeed Mr. Lin as the company's artistic director.
