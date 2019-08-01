TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- One of the most important elements of the “Urban-Rural Collaborative Learning Program” launched by the K-12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education, is that “all members learn together and communicate through virtual and real interactions.”

Even so, the collaborative learning program also encourages administrators and teachers from the partner schools to learn from each other. As a result, the learning program has made the schools rethink class management, administrative and curriculum targets, and to redefine their educational mission and conduct.

When Taichung City’s He Ping Elementary School (和平國小) held an athletic meet to celebrate its anniversary, students from the partner schools – Neian Elementary School (內垵國小) in Xiyu Township, Penghu County; and Taoshan Elementary School (桃山國小) in Wufeng Township, Hsinchu County – participated in the event. Wufeng and Xiyu students also presented singing and folklore performances.

Taoshan presented indigenous knitting, special dishes, and other elements of Wufeng’s culture as part of their collaborative learning curriculum. The urban He Ping Elementary School designed a city-style curriculum that included a road running event and visits to libraries and museums.

Penghu’s Neian Elementary School is well known on the island for its distinctive features. As Xiyu Township, where the school is located, is blessed with unique geological landforms and had strategic significance in the past, the school’s maritime-based activities were a unique experience for students from Taoshan and He Ping.

(K - 12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education video)

(K - 12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education photo)