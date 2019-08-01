TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two tropical storms, Francisco and Lekima, appear to be in the works which could affect Taiwan by early next week.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said today (Aug. 1) that moisture in the south has moved north and will lead to unstable weather. Chang said that localized showers or thunderstorms are likely today in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, while afternoon thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon other areas, especially in the mountain and plains south of Taoyuan.

Next week, two tropical storms are likely to form, but it is not yet certain if they will have a direct impact on Taiwan. WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said eighth and ninth tropical storms of the year are beginning to form.

According to Chang, the weather on Friday (Aug. 2) will be similar to today and thunderstorms in the afternoon will be more prevalent. From Saturday to Monday (Aug. 3 to 5), the Pacific high-pressure ridge will be stronger, causing afternoon thunderstorms to diminish, though more widespread across the country.

Taoyuan and areas south will be more prone to thunderstorms and there will be scattered showers or thunderstorms in eastern Taiwan in the afternoon. From Tuesday to Wednesday (Aug. 6 to 7), the low-pressure belt will rise northward and thunderstorms will appear again in the afternoon.

Chang that the center of Tropical Storm Wipha was 100 kilometers east of Hainan's Haikou at 2 a.m. this morning. He said that it will affect the weather on Hainan, the Leizhou Peninsula, and Vietnam from Friday through Saturday.

Chang said that two tropical disturbances in the east of the Philippines and near Guam are development slowly at present. He said that they have a chance of developing over the weekend.

Chang predicted that they will continue to develop into tropical storms next week. He predicted that they would go north first.

However, due to the low-pressure zones and the fact that there will be two tropicals storms, the future variables are quite numerous. Chang said it is still too early to say if they will affect Taiwan, but once they form, they will be called Tropical Storm Francisco and Tropical Storm Lekima.