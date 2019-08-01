Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|001
|120—4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Waguespack, Mayza (7), Biagini (8), Shafer (9) and McGuire; Junis, McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher. W_Waguespack 2-1. L_Junis 6-10. Sv_Shafer (1). HRs_Toronto, Galvis (16), Bichette (1). Kansas City, Gallagher (2).
___
|Detroit
|002
|020
|050—9
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
Norris, N.Ramirez (6), Rosenthal (7), Farmer (8), Jimenez (9) and J.Rogers; Suarez, Cahill (5), Garcia (8), JC Ramirez (9) and Lucroy. W_Norris 3-8. L_Suarez 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Dixon (14), Beckham (5), Rogers (1). Los Angeles, Trout (35).
___
|Houston
|013
|000
|000—
|4
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|030
|034
|00x—10
|11
|1
Urquidy, Devenski (5), McHugh (6), Sneed (7), Abreu (8) and Chirinos; Plesac, Goody (6), O.Perez (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Plesac 6-3. L_Urquidy 1-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (13). Cleveland, Kipnis (9), Santana (23), Perez 2 (18).
___
|Tampa Bay
|140
|001
|200—8
|12
|1
|Boston
|001
|100
|300—5
|12
|0
Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), D.Castillo (7), Poche (7), Roe (9) and d'Arnaud, Zunino; Porcello, Hernandez (6), Hembree (7), Taylor (8), Walden (9) and Vazquez. W_Yarbrough 10-3. L_Porcello 9-8. Sv_Roe (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (13), Kiermaier (11), Meadows (16). Boston, Chavis (17), Martinez (23).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|030
|002—5
|9
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|23x—7
|8
|1
Greinke, Lopez (6), Chafin (7), Hirano (7), McFarland (8) and Avila, C.Kelly; Tanaka, Green (5), Kahnle (6), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), Cortes Jr. (9), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Ottavino 4-3. L_Hirano 3-5. Sv_Chapman (27). HRs_Arizona, Locastro (1). New York, Tauchman (7), Romine (4).
___
|Minnesota
|003
|040
|000—7
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|004—4
|6
|0
Berrios, Poppen (8), T.Rogers (9) and Garver; Alcantara, Chen (5), Guerrero (8), Brigham (9) and Alfaro. W_Berrios 10-5. L_Alcantara 4-10. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (23), Kepler (29), Garver (20). Miami, Anderson (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|011
|101
|000
|1—5
|12
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|012
|0—4
|8
|0
Soroka, Swarzak (8), Jackson (9), Newcomb (9), Tomlin (10) and Flowers; Sanchez, Rainey (6), Suero (7), Rodney (9), Doolittle (10) and Suzuki. W_Newcomb 5-1. L_Doolittle 6-3. Sv_Tomlin (2). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (25), Duvall (4). Washington, Adams (17), Soto (20).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|000
|10x—4
|10
|0
Agrazal, Feliz (4), Stratton (5), Liriano (7), Rodriguez (8) and Diaz; L.Castillo, Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_L.Castillo 10-4. L_Agrazal 2-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (29), Winker (15).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|005—5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
Ryu, P.Baez (7), J.Kelly (8), Chargois (9), Jansen (9) and Will Smith; Marquez, McGee (7), Oberg (8), Davis (9), Estevez (9) and Wolters. W_J.Kelly 5-3. L_Davis 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Smith (5), Negron (2).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|005
|000—5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Samardzija, Watson (7), Moronta (8), Will Smith (9) and Posey; Velasquez, Morgan (6), Morin (6), Neris (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto. W_Samardzija 8-8. L_Velasquez 3-6. HRs_San Francisco, Pillar (13), Posey (6), Sandoval (14).
___
|Chicago
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|2
Hendricks, Ryan (8), Kintzler (8), Kimbrel (9) and Contreras; Mikolas, Gallegos (6), Gant (7), Webb (8), Brebbia (9) and Wieters. W_Hendricks 8-8. L_Mikolas 7-11. Sv_Kimbrel (8).