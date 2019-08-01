Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 001 120—4 9 0 Kansas City 001 000 000—1 3 0

Waguespack, Mayza (7), Biagini (8), Shafer (9) and McGuire; Junis, McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher. W_Waguespack 2-1. L_Junis 6-10. Sv_Shafer (1). HRs_Toronto, Galvis (16), Bichette (1). Kansas City, Gallagher (2).

___

Detroit 002 020 050—9 9 0 Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 5 0

Norris, N.Ramirez (6), Rosenthal (7), Farmer (8), Jimenez (9) and J.Rogers; Suarez, Cahill (5), Garcia (8), JC Ramirez (9) and Lucroy. W_Norris 3-8. L_Suarez 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Dixon (14), Beckham (5), Rogers (1). Los Angeles, Trout (35).

___

Houston 013 000 000— 4 6 0 Cleveland 030 034 00x—10 11 1

Urquidy, Devenski (5), McHugh (6), Sneed (7), Abreu (8) and Chirinos; Plesac, Goody (6), O.Perez (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Plesac 6-3. L_Urquidy 1-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (13). Cleveland, Kipnis (9), Santana (23), Perez 2 (18).

___

Tampa Bay 140 001 200—8 12 1 Boston 001 100 300—5 12 0

Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), D.Castillo (7), Poche (7), Roe (9) and d'Arnaud, Zunino; Porcello, Hernandez (6), Hembree (7), Taylor (8), Walden (9) and Vazquez. W_Yarbrough 10-3. L_Porcello 9-8. Sv_Roe (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (13), Kiermaier (11), Meadows (16). Boston, Chavis (17), Martinez (23).

___

INTERLEAGUE Arizona 000 030 002—5 9 0 New York 020 000 23x—7 8 1

Greinke, Lopez (6), Chafin (7), Hirano (7), McFarland (8) and Avila, C.Kelly; Tanaka, Green (5), Kahnle (6), Ottavino (7), Britton (8), Cortes Jr. (9), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Ottavino 4-3. L_Hirano 3-5. Sv_Chapman (27). HRs_Arizona, Locastro (1). New York, Tauchman (7), Romine (4).

___

Minnesota 003 040 000—7 8 0 Miami 000 000 004—4 6 0

Berrios, Poppen (8), T.Rogers (9) and Garver; Alcantara, Chen (5), Guerrero (8), Brigham (9) and Alfaro. W_Berrios 10-5. L_Alcantara 4-10. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (23), Kepler (29), Garver (20). Miami, Anderson (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 011 101 000 1—5 12 0 Washington 010 000 012 0—4 8 0

(10 innings)

Soroka, Swarzak (8), Jackson (9), Newcomb (9), Tomlin (10) and Flowers; Sanchez, Rainey (6), Suero (7), Rodney (9), Doolittle (10) and Suzuki. W_Newcomb 5-1. L_Doolittle 6-3. Sv_Tomlin (2). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (25), Duvall (4). Washington, Adams (17), Soto (20).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 010—1 6 0 Cincinnati 102 000 10x—4 10 0

Agrazal, Feliz (4), Stratton (5), Liriano (7), Rodriguez (8) and Diaz; L.Castillo, Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_L.Castillo 10-4. L_Agrazal 2-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (29), Winker (15).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 005—5 8 0 Colorado 000 000 001—1 6 1

Ryu, Baez (7), J.Kelly (8), Chargois (9), Jansen (9) and Will Smith; Marquez, McGee (7), Oberg (8), Davis (9), Estevez (9) and Wolters. W_J.Kelly 5-3. L_Davis 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Smith (5), Negron (2).

___

San Francisco 000 005 000—5 8 0 Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 5 0

Samardzija, Watson (7), Moronta (8), Will Smith (9) and Posey; Velasquez, Morgan (6), Morin (6), Neris (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto. W_Samardzija 8-8. L_Velasquez 3-6. HRs_San Francisco, Pillar (13), Posey (6), Sandoval (14).