  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/08/01 10:39
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Devers Bos 105 425 88 141 .332
Brantley Hou 102 399 59 128 .321
Bogaerts Bos 104 410 85 129 .315
Alberto Bal 89 328 30 102 .311
Lindor Cle 88 370 59 112 .303
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Merrifield KC 110 460 75 138 .300
Polanco Min 102 428 66 128 .299
Gurriel Hou 101 405 58 121 .299
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; 4 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 86; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Kepler, Minnesota, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 73; JAbreu, Chicago, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 70; Gurriel, Houston, 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; 2 tied at 10-4.