TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s move to suspend issuing individual travel permits to Taiwan starting Thursday (Aug. 1) has been interpreted in some quarters as an intention to meddle in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Citing Ross Darrell Feingold, a Taipei-based political observer, New York Times said the measure reflects Beijing’s “displeasure with the Taiwan government, regardless of who the president is.” Beijing is frustrated because Taiwan refuses to comply with the framework it has laid out for the nation.

Meanwhile, as the anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong continue and support from the international community increases, the ban on individual travelers to Taiwan may prevent Chinese tourists from feeling sympathetic to democratic sentiment and the Hong Kong protesters, the report suggested.

The measure, which prohibits residents of 47 Chinese provinces and cities from traveling to Taiwan, is estimated to cost the island NT$20 billion in tourism revenues for the second half of 2019, said Huang Cheng-tsung (黃正聰), an assistant professor at the Department of Tourism, Providence University.

Huang warned the policy could have a graver impact on Taiwan than similar travel restrictions implemented in 2016, before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office. He said the island nation may see a drop in tourist arrivals from China of 700,000 people between August and February next year, wrote Liberty Times.