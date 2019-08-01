  1. Home
Same-sex couples welcome at mass weddings in northern Taiwan

Taoyuan City and Hsinchu City to hold mass weddings in October

By  Taiwan News
2019/08/01 10:58
Same-sex couples can join mass weddings in Taoyuan and Hsinchu city.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taoyuan City and Hsinchu City in northern Taiwan will be holding mass weddings in October, and same-sex couples can also sign up for the ceremony for the first time.

The Civil Affairs Office of Taoyuan District will start accepting applications from August 7. The wedding, which will take on a sports theme, will be held at a country golf club on October 11. Up to 88 couples can join the ceremony.

Couples in Hsinchu can apply for their city's mass wedding at the Bureau of Civil Affairs, located on the first floor of the Hsinchu City Government building, from August 5. The total number of couples will be limited to 22, and the ceremony is scheduled to be held at Putian Temple on October 26.

Gifts will be provided to the newlyweds by their respective city governments. These will include microwave ovens and gift coupons in Hsinchu and cookers in Taoyuan.

As same-sex marriage was legalized in May, gay couples are also welcome to join the mass weddings this year. However, there is no separate program planned for gay marriages, according to Taoyuan city officials.
same-sex marriage in Taiwan
marriage
Hsinchu City Government
Taoyuan City Government

