MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican chefs have created what they say is the world's biggest "torta" as thousands gather for an annual event celebrating the traditional sandwich.

Sandwich makers from across the country took less than three minutes to assemble the 236-foot (72-meter) creation in Mexico City, featuring a variety of fillings from ham to rib meat to seafood.

Exhibitions of Mexico's signature sandwich will be on display all week at the 16th annual "Torta Fair" in the capital's Venustiano Carranza district.

Event organizers say they expect more than 300,000 attendees through Sunday. More than 100 sandwich venues from Mexico and seven other Spanish-speaking countries have stalls, including an Argentine grill and a Colombian arepa stand.

Venustiano Carranza municipal chief Julio Cesar Moreno said Wednesday that the torta is a source of local pride.