|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|95
|391
|74
|130
|.332
|Devers Bos
|105
|425
|88
|141
|.332
|Brantley Hou
|101
|395
|59
|128
|.324
|Bogaerts Bos
|104
|410
|85
|129
|.315
|Alberto Bal
|89
|328
|30
|102
|.311
|Polanco Min
|101
|423
|66
|128
|.303
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|58
|112
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|110
|460
|75
|138
|.300
|Gurriel Hou
|100
|401
|58
|120
|.299
|Lindor Cle
|87
|365
|57
|109
|.299
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNunez, Baltimore, 25; 4 tied at 24.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnacion, New York, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 67.
|Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; 2 tied at 10-4.