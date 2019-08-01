Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|001
|120—4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Waguespack, Mayza (7), Biagini (8), Shafer (9) and McGuire; Junis, McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher. W_Mayza 2-1. L_Junis 6-10. Sv_Shafer (1). HRs_Toronto, Galvis (16), Bichette (1). Kansas City, Gallagher (2).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|011
|101
|000
|1—5
|12
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|012
|0—4
|8
|0
Soroka, Swarzak (8), Jackson (9), Newcomb (9), Tomlin (10) and Flowers; Sanchez, Rainey (6), Suero (7), Rodney (9), Doolittle (10) and Suzuki. W_Newcomb 5-1. L_Doolittle 6-3. Sv_Tomlin (2). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (25), Duvall (4). Washington, Adams (17), Soto (20).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|000
|10x—4
|10
|0
Agrazal, Feliz (4), Stratton (5), Liriano (7), Rodriguez (8) and Diaz; Castillo, Lorenzen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Castillo 10-4. L_Agrazal 2-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (29), Winker (15).