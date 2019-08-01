|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|45
|.587
|—
|Philadelphia
|56
|50
|.528
|6½
|Washington
|57
|51
|.528
|6½
|New York
|51
|55
|.481
|11½
|Miami
|41
|64
|.390
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|57
|49
|.538
|—
|Chicago
|56
|50
|.528
|1
|Milwaukee
|56
|52
|.519
|2
|Cincinnati
|50
|56
|.472
|7
|Pittsburgh
|47
|61
|.435
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|39
|.642
|—
|San Francisco
|54
|53
|.505
|15
|Arizona
|54
|54
|.500
|15½
|San Diego
|50
|57
|.467
|19
|Colorado
|50
|58
|.463
|19½
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 11, Washington 8
Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 4
Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.