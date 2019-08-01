  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/08/01 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 268.00 268.00 265.35 265.80 Down 1.25
Sep 267.75 269.10 265.75 266.60 Down 1.25
Oct 268.80 268.80 267.00 267.15 Down 1.15
Nov 268.75 268.75 267.50 267.50 Down 1.15
Dec 268.90 270.00 266.80 267.60 Down 1.20
Jan 268.35 268.35 268.25 268.25 Down 1.15
Feb 268.70 Down 1.10
Mar 269.80 270.95 267.95 268.70 Down 1.10
Apr 269.25 Down 1.10
May 270.55 270.85 268.80 269.55 Down 1.05
Jun 270.15 Down .95
Jul 270.85 270.95 270.15 270.40 Down 1.05
Aug 271.00 Down 1.00
Sep 271.30 Down 1.05
Oct 271.85 Down 1.00
Nov 272.25 Down .95
Dec 273.20 273.20 272.30 272.30 Down .90
Jan 272.70 Down .90
Feb 273.10 Down .90
Mar 273.05 Down .95
Apr 273.10 Down .95
May 273.45 Down .95
Jun 273.70 Down .95
Jul 273.85 Down .95
Sep 274.15 Down .95
Dec 274.55 Down .95
Mar 274.85 Down .95
May 274.90 Down .95
Jul 275.05 Down .95
Sep 275.10 Down .95
Dec 275.15 Down .95
Mar 275.20 Down .95
May 275.25 Down .95
Jul 275.30 Down .95
Sep 275.35 Down .95
Dec 275.40 Down .95
Mar 275.45 Down .95
May 275.50 Down .95
Jul 275.55 Down .95