New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|268.00
|268.00
|265.35
|265.80 Down 1.25
|Sep
|267.75
|269.10
|265.75
|266.60 Down 1.25
|Oct
|268.80
|268.80
|267.00
|267.15 Down 1.15
|Nov
|268.75
|268.75
|267.50
|267.50 Down 1.15
|Dec
|268.90
|270.00
|266.80
|267.60 Down 1.20
|Jan
|268.35
|268.35
|268.25
|268.25 Down 1.15
|Feb
|268.70 Down 1.10
|Mar
|269.80
|270.95
|267.95
|268.70 Down 1.10
|Apr
|269.25 Down 1.10
|May
|270.55
|270.85
|268.80
|269.55 Down 1.05
|Jun
|270.15
|Down .95
|Jul
|270.85
|270.95
|270.15
|270.40 Down 1.05
|Aug
|271.00 Down 1.00
|Sep
|271.30 Down 1.05
|Oct
|271.85 Down 1.00
|Nov
|272.25
|Down .95
|Dec
|273.20
|273.20
|272.30
|272.30
|Down .90
|Jan
|272.70
|Down .90
|Feb
|273.10
|Down .90
|Mar
|273.05
|Down .95
|Apr
|273.10
|Down .95
|May
|273.45
|Down .95
|Jun
|273.70
|Down .95
|Jul
|273.85
|Down .95
|Sep
|274.15
|Down .95
|Dec
|274.55
|Down .95
|Mar
|274.85
|Down .95
|May
|274.90
|Down .95
|Jul
|275.05
|Down .95
|Sep
|275.10
|Down .95
|Dec
|275.15
|Down .95
|Mar
|275.20
|Down .95
|May
|275.25
|Down .95
|Jul
|275.30
|Down .95
|Sep
|275.35
|Down .95
|Dec
|275.40
|Down .95
|Mar
|275.45
|Down .95
|May
|275.50
|Down .95
|Jul
|275.55
|Down .95