BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/08/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 103.30 Up .20
Sep 99.10 100.45 98.10 99.65 Up .15
Oct 103.30 Up .20
Dec 103.00 104.05 101.75 103.30 Up .20
Mar 106.65 107.70 105.50 107.05 Up .25
May 108.70 110.05 107.85 109.40 Up .25
Jul 110.85 112.20 110.05 111.55 Up .25
Sep 113.05 114.30 112.10 113.65 Up .25
Dec 116.05 116.90 115.15 116.70 Up .20
Mar 119.95 119.95 118.20 119.70 Up .20
May 120.20 121.65 120.20 121.65 Up .20
Jul 122.00 123.45 122.00 123.45 Up .20
Sep 125.20 Up .20
Dec 127.65 Up .25
Mar 129.85 Up .25
May 131.40 Up .25