New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|103.30
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|99.10
|100.45
|98.10
|99.65
|Up
|.15
|Oct
|103.30
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|103.00
|104.05
|101.75
|103.30
|Up
|.20
|Mar
|106.65
|107.70
|105.50
|107.05
|Up
|.25
|May
|108.70
|110.05
|107.85
|109.40
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|110.85
|112.20
|110.05
|111.55
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|113.05
|114.30
|112.10
|113.65
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|116.05
|116.90
|115.15
|116.70
|Up
|.20
|Mar
|119.95
|119.95
|118.20
|119.70
|Up
|.20
|May
|120.20
|121.65
|120.20
|121.65
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|122.00
|123.45
|122.00
|123.45
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|125.20
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|127.65
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|129.85
|Up
|.25
|May
|131.40
|Up
|.25