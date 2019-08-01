BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2400 Down 27 Sep 2378 2384 2332 2345 Down 34 Oct 2400 Down 27 Dec 2417 2429 2389 2400 Down 27 Mar 2433 2443 2405 2416 Down 23 May 2440 2440 2406 2417 Down 23 Jul 2426 2434 2404 2414 Down 22 Sep 2422 2429 2400 2410 Down 22 Dec 2400 2411 2381 2393 Down 22 Mar 2379 2379 2372 2379 Down 21 May 2366 2366 2359 2366 Down 19