BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2400
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2378
|2384
|2332
|2345
|Down
|34
|Oct
|2400
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2417
|2429
|2389
|2400
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2433
|2443
|2405
|2416
|Down
|23
|May
|2440
|2440
|2406
|2417
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2426
|2434
|2404
|2414
|Down
|22
|Sep
|2422
|2429
|2400
|2410
|Down
|22
|Dec
|2400
|2411
|2381
|2393
|Down
|22
|Mar
|2379
|2379
|2372
|2379
|Down
|21
|May
|2366
|2366
|2359
|2366
|Down
|19