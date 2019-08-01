  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/08/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2400 Down 27
Sep 2378 2384 2332 2345 Down 34
Oct 2400 Down 27
Dec 2417 2429 2389 2400 Down 27
Mar 2433 2443 2405 2416 Down 23
May 2440 2440 2406 2417 Down 23
Jul 2426 2434 2404 2414 Down 22
Sep 2422 2429 2400 2410 Down 22
Dec 2400 2411 2381 2393 Down 22
Mar 2379 2379 2372 2379 Down 21
May 2366 2366 2359 2366 Down 19