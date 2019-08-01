  1. Home
US Homeland Security discusses asylum agreement in Guatemala

By  Associated Press
2019/08/01 01:21
The Spanish message "I refuse to live in a dictatorship" hangs outside the University Museum where students closed access to the museum to protest a d

President Donald Trump, walks to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, seated right, and Guatemalan Interior Minister Enri

A woman who uses an oxygen tank to breath attends a protest against a deal Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales' government signed with Washington, forc

A man carries empty boxes past the Spanish message: "No third country" near Congress in Guatemala City, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The message protests a

Demonstrators protest a deal Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales' government signed with Washington forcing Salvadoran and Honduran migrants to request

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The acting head of the U.S. Homeland Security Department is holding discussions behind closed doors in Guatemala on an agreement that would force many asylum seekers to file claims in the Central American country instead of the United States.

Details on Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan's agenda and activities Wednesday are scant. But the Guatemalan government says they include a meeting with Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart, who signed the deal in Washington last week.

Presidential candidate Sandra Torres' political party also said McAleenan would meet with her, a week and a half before she faces Alejandro Giammattei in a runoff.

The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Guatemala said McAleenan would present a plan of action to implement the deal.

The agreement has been challenged in Guatemala's Constitutional Court.