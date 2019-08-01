Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein leaves The High Court in London, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A dispute between the ruler of Dubai and his estranged wife o
LONDON (AP) — The dispute between Dubai's ruler and his estranged wife is set to be heard before a British court in November.
A full hearing of the case regarding the welfare of the two children of Princess Haya, 45, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 70, has been set for Nov. 11.
Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, applied Tuesday for protective orders using laws intended to safeguard victims of forced marriage and domestic abuse. The forced marriage protection was for her children.
The sheikh's lawyers requested that the children be returned to Dubai.
The names, ages and gender of the children are not allowed to be published under British law.
Princess Haya attended the court hearings Tuesday and Wednesday in London. The sheikh did not appear.