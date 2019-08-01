  1. Home
The Latest: Indians trade fiery Bauer to Reds in 3-team deal

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/08/01 00:19
The Latest on Major League Baseball's trade deadline (all times local):

12:18 p.m.

The Cleveland Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope helps them catch the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from San Diego. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds.

Bauer's exit comes three days after the quirky right-hander angrily threw a ball from the behind mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City. Bauer called the act "childish." It was a final straw for the Indians, who pulled off the stunning trade to help their playoff push and beyond.

In landing Puig and Reyes, who have 49 combined homers this season, the Indians plugged a power gap in their lineup.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports