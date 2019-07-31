BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Washington
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
|Atlanta
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Los Angeles
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|Seattle
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Phoenix
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Minnesota
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Dallas
|5
|15
|.250
|9
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 99, Phoenix 93
Connecticut 100, Chicago 94
Las Vegas 86, Dallas 54
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.<