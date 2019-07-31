  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/31 12:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700
Washington 13 6 .684 ½
Chicago 11 9 .550 3
New York 8 11 .421
Indiana 6 15 .286
Atlanta 5 15 .250 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 6 .700
Los Angeles 11 8 .579
Seattle 12 9 .571
Phoenix 10 9 .526
Minnesota 10 10 .500 4
Dallas 5 15 .250 9

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 99, Phoenix 93

Connecticut 100, Chicago 94

Las Vegas 86, Dallas 54

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.<