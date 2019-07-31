Ethan Elder, father of Finnegan Lee Elder, arrives at Fiumicino Rome Airport Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, is suspected of being t
Ethan Elder, center, father of Finnegan Lee Elder, arrives at Fiumicino Rome Airport Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, is suspected of
Carabinieri Colonel Lorenzo D'Aloia shows a picture of the knife used to stab Carabinieri's officer Mario Cerciello Rega, during a press conference in
In this photo released by Carabinieri, is portrayed officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, who was stabbed to death in Rome early Friday, July 26, 2019. It
Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega's wife, Rosa Maria, right, follows the coffin containing the body of her husband during his funeral in his ho
Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega's wife, Rosa Maria, holds in her hand a rosary as she touches the coffin containing the body of her husband d
ROME (AP) — The mother of one of two American teens jailed in Rome in the fatal knifing of an Italian police office says she's "heartbroken" at the officer's death.
Private Italian TGCom24 on Wednesday ran an interview with the mother of Finnegan Lee Elder, who, along with friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, is under investigation for the slaying of a Carabinieri paramilitary officer last Friday in Rome near their hotel.
TGCom24 interviewed Elder's mother, identified as Leah Elder, at the entrance to the family's San Francisco home. She said "we are just heartbroken at the loss of life." Elder said she doesn't know Natale-Hjorth well. She added that the teens' travel plans "came together at the last minute."
Her husband, Ethan, arrived Wednesday in Rome.