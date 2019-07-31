TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency (WRA) led nine domestic companies to Thailand in order to show off their products at a three-day expo that opened on Wednesday (July 31), according to Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand (TECOT).

The “Expo of Innovative Water Products and Services from Taiwan” was organized by WRA and TECOT, and held at TECOT’s new Bangkok location. Dozens of organizations from Thailand’s industrial, academic and government sectors attended the expo, TECOT said.

A business meeting was held at the W Hotel, Bangkok, on July 30, as a warm-up event for the expo. During the meeting, Taiwan exhibitors spoke with Thai water companies, engineering consultancies, resellers, and sewage treatment providers, in the expectation of marketing, technological development, and investment opportunities, TECOT added.

Representative to Thailand Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said at the expo opening ceremony that Thailand had a serious drought from May to July, and losses were estimated by Thai research centers to be over 15 billion Baht (NT$15,2 billion). Tung said WRA had proposed five solutions to fix water resource problems: sufficient water, clean water, recycled water, healthy water, and smart water.

The five solutions represent Taiwan’s technological water resource advantages. Tung further explained these advantages include using technologies such as artificial intelligence to manage water resources, the treatment and purification of industrial sewage, and recycling water in nature.

The expo displayed a wide variety of creative products and services, including flood alert and prevention management systems, water purification equipment, deep sea water products, sewage treatment facilities, and products for managing water life cycle.

