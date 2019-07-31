Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The New Power Party (NPP) is facing a major dilemma ahead of the 2020 presidential election: should it maintain its founding vision to be a third force between Taiwan's two major political powers or throw in its lot with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)?



The issue came to a head Wednesday after a petition by NPP city and county councilors calling on the party to pledge its support for the re-election bid of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP surfaced in the media.



Including Taipei City Councilor Huang Yu-fen (黃郁芬), Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chieh (黃捷) and Yunlin County Liao Yu-hsien (廖郁賢), the petitioners initiated a campaign to solicit support from party members for Tsai's re-election.



Such support might be considered automatic given the small party's backing for Taiwan independence and distaste for the major opposition Kuomintang (KMT), but it has tried to stake out a path of its own rather than being lumped together with the DPP as part of the pan-green camp.



Former party chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), who is now one of the party's five legislators, has been one of the main voices in the NPP to insist on maintaining the vision of the NPP as a force checking and balancing the green and blue (pro-KMT) camps.



He has said publicly he would leave the party without hesitation if it chose to become a "Little Green," in essence an appendage of the DPP, and supported Tsai's bid for re-election.



The current chairman of the NPP, Chiu Hsien-chih 邱顯智), has also not publicly supported Tsai.



But the petition has made it clear that many in the party feel compelled to back the incumbent president and cooperate with the DPP in legislative elections.



The petition came one day after former NPP spokesman Wu Cheng (吳崢) also urged the party to stand alongside the DPP in the presidential race.



Wu described KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as a threat to Taiwan's democracy and said he deeply believed "Taiwan won't be good as long as the KMT exists."



In a Facebook post Tuesday, the 30-year-old, who was one of the student leaders of the 2014 Sunflower Student Movement, criticized the NPP for not yet deciding whether to support Tsai's bid even though the election is only months away.



The hesitation reflected NPP fears of being labeled as a "Little Green," Wu said, but he argued that NPP members had to figure out if "knocking down the KMT" was still a priority of the pro-independence NPP.



He suggested that the party should decide soon whether to cooperate with the DPP to prevent the KMT from returning to power or insist on keeping its distance from both the green camp and the KMT-led blue alliance.



The party is scheduled to convene a decision-making committee Thursday to discuss the party's strategies for the 2020 presidential and legislative elections.



The NPP, which emerged from the Sunflower movement, was founded in January 2015. Besides being a strong backer of Taiwan independence, the party is also known as an advocate of human rights and civil and political liberties.



It now controls five seats in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan and 16 local council positions.