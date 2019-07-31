  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh visits Taiwan

Balloon stays at Luye Highland in Taitung until Aug. 4

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/31 19:11
Vincent van Gogh floating above Taitung (photo courtesy of the Taitung County Government).

Vincent van Gogh floating above Taitung (photo courtesy of the Taitung County Government).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dutch master Vincent van Gogh is visiting Taitung until August 4, or at least his effigy in the shape of a 28-meter-tall balloon is.

The inspiration for the balloon came from his 1887 work “Self Portrait with Grey Felt Hat,” the Liberty Times reported Wednesday (July 31).

The balloon was being piloted by Herman Kleinsmit, 66, who had experience with more than 3,000 flights over 46 years and had founded a balloon festival in the northern Dutch province of Friesland, according to the Taitung County Government.

He expressed wonder at the beauty of the Hualien and Taitung valleys and mountains which he followed before arriving at Luye, where the balloon will remain on view for several days.

Van Gogh’s stay is part of the Taiwan International Balloon Festival at Luye Highland which lasts until August 12 this year.
balloons
Balloon Festival
Van Gogh
Taitung
Taiwan International Balloon Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Formosan black bear cub rescued by farmer in Taitung, Taiwan
Formosan black bear cub rescued by farmer in Taitung, Taiwan
2019/07/28 13:30
Taitung University library in Taiwan celebrates international architecture award
Taitung University library in Taiwan celebrates international architecture award
2019/07/18 17:16
Eastern Taiwan continues to see scorching temperatures
Eastern Taiwan continues to see scorching temperatures
2019/07/14 14:50
TRA adds train services for hot air balloon festival in East Taiwan
TRA adds train services for hot air balloon festival in East Taiwan
2019/07/07 16:59
Thousands watch sunrise on Taiwan’s southeast coast
Thousands watch sunrise on Taiwan’s southeast coast
2019/07/06 15:43