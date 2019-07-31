TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) upset China’s Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold winner Chen Long (諶龍) in two sets at the Thailand Open, on Wednesday (July 31), Liberty Times reported.

Wang, ranked 29 in the world, beat the world No. 4, 21-13, 21-18, to advance into the round of 16 in the men’s singles, the report said. It added this is the second time Wang has upset the Chinese ace.

Wang’s head-to-head record against Chen was 1-2 before the match. Wang’s last win against Chen was in Germany, in 2017, the report said.

Unlike this match that was won in just two sets, the pair’s last three meetings were all three-setters.