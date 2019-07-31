  1. Home
Taiwan hikes Q2 economic growth to 2.41%

DGBAS still concerned about unpredictable factors

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/31 17:02
The economy grew faster than expected during the second quarter of 2019.

The economy grew faster than expected during the second quarter of 2019. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The economy likely grew by 2.41 percent during the second quarter, and not by 1.78 percent as originally forecast, the government’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said Wednesday (July 31).

The surprise surge of the Gross Domestic Product was mainly the result of exports and domestic investment, the Central News Agency reported.

Last May, the DGBAS predicted growth for all of the year 2019 would reach 2.19 percent. The estimate was based on forecasts of the economy improving each quarter, from 1.71 percent in the first quarter over 1.78 percent in the second and 2.39 percent in the third to finish at a growth figure of 2.80 percent during the final quarter of the year.

The new figure for the second quarter showed the highest GDP growth since the same quarter last year, when the economy surged by 3.29 percent.

Despite the unexpected improvement, the DGBAS still cautioned that there were numerous unpredictable factors at play, including exchange rates, trade disputes, political developments and oil prices, according to CNA.
