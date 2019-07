MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — María Auxiliadora Delgado, the wife of Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez, has died. She was 82. Local media reported that she died of a heart attack.

The official website of Uruguay's presidency confirmed that Delgado died Wednesday, shortly after 1 a.m. (0400 GMT).

A retired civil servant, Delgado had been married to Vázquez since 1964 and they had three children.

Condolences began to flood in to the country's leader on social media platforms.