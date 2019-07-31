TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China will allegedly stop issuing permits to its citizens for individual travel to Taiwan from Aug. 1, the Liberty Times reported today (July 31).

With Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election just five months away, members of the travel industry have received reports that China is restricting its citizens from traveling to Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported. In the past, the Chinese government only restricted tour groups from traveling to Taiwan ahead of the country's presidential elections, but this year, travel restrictions have reportedly been imposed on individual travelers, the news outlet said.

According to Taiwan Tourism Development Association chairman Ke Mu-chou (柯牧洲), the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan will begin to decline in the months leading up to the presidential election as in the past.

Ke said that so far, Beijing, Tianjin, and the provinces of Hebei, Shandong, and Jilin are confirmed to have stopped issuing permits for individual travel to Taiwan. The provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Liaoning are evidently doing the same, according to an anonymous source quoted by the Liberty Times.

Some in the travel industry fear such restrictions could be implemented by all 47 municipalities in China, adding major cities like Shanghai, Chongqing, and Xiamen to the mix, the news agency said. Tourism is an unstable industry, thus Taiwan has been tapping into multiple markets to avoid putting all its eggs in one basket.