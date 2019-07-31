  1. Home
Family Mart to open 32 stores in 23 Taiwan railway stations

Convenient store giant cooperating with different brands to offer variety of foods

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/31 15:50
Family Mart has opened new branches in four train stations. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Convenient store giant Family Mart inaugurated five new stores in Taiwan Railways Administration train stations today (Jul. 31).

Family Mart announced the official opening of five new stores, two of which are located in Taipei Main Station, with Badu, Wanhua, and Luodong Railway Stations housing a store each, reported the China Times. The company said it plans to open 32 more stores in 23 train stations by September.

According to the company, its goal is to operate 37 separate Family Marts in train stations throughout Taiwan. These are expected to provide services to 20 million travelers per year, wrote the China Times.

Additionally, Family Mart will collaborate with a variety of businesses to offer snacks based on the taste of local customers. For example, bakery shop Master Fang (方師傅) will sell desserts in Kaohsiung Railway Station.

Family Mart
train station

