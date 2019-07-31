TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a man suffered severe brain damage from having a barbell fall crush his neck, the manager, trainer, and two staff members of a World Gym in western Taiwan have been indicted by prosecutors for negligent injury.

At 7:30 a.m. on April 22, a 28-year-old man surnamed Lee (李) was bench pressing a heavy weight without a spotter at a gym in Taichung's Xitun District when his arms suddenly gave way and the barbell fell right on top of his neck near his clavicle. The barbell, which weighed 70 kilograms, compressed his neck for a full 16 minutes.

At 7:46 a.m., Lee's female friend noticed his predicament and called for help. A gym member surnamed Wang then helped the woman to finally lift the barbell off Lee's neck.

When they examined Lee, they found that he was not breathing and did not have a pulse. They then called for an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the immediately attached an automatic external defibrillator (AED), but the device did not recommend delivering a shock. Instead, they implemented CPR and rushed him to the hospital.

After CPR was applied, Lee's pulse and breathing resumed. However, doctors say that due to the brain damage he suffered while being pinned under the barbell for 16 minutes, he is now in a vegetative state.

A public relations manager for the gym, surnamed Liao (廖), said that Lee's weight was unknown, but he was of average height. Liao confirmed that he was a member of the gym and had permission to use all the gym's equipment without the need of a trainer.

Lee's mother said that he had many years of fitness training experience. She said that Lee had arranged to meet with his friends at the Xitun branch of the gym that morning, reported TVBS.

She said that Lee arrived at the facility first and began using the equipment on his own. It was only when his female friend arrived on the scene and noticed that he was trapped that he was finally rescued.

Prosecutors said that although the manager of the World Gym branch surnamed Huang (黃) was not in the gym at the time, he was responsible for supervision, reported Liberty Times. At the time of the accident, there was a gym trainer surnamed Chang (張), as well as two staff members surnamed Wu (吳) and Yang (楊) who were at the front desk in charge of watching monitors, serving guests, and patrolling the facility.

Prosecutors said that it was obvious in surveillance camera footage that Lee was under great duress. They found that this should have been quickly spotted on the monitors, but the staff members failed to notice and take action.

Even though a member of the gym was trapped under a barbell for 16 agonizing minutes, it was not until an outside guest noticed his plight that action was taken, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said that the four gym employees were negligent and indicted them for Offenses of Causing Bodily Harm with Negligence (過失重傷害罪), according to the report.