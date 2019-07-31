TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A childless centenarian barber who lives in solitude in Taipei had an unforgettable Father’s Day experience on Tuesday (July 30) surrounded by a group of social workers from the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation (華山基金會).

Lin Neng-huo (林能火), 101, owns a nondescript barbershop on Dihua Street. He relocated to Taiwan from China with the Nationalist Government and has practiced his trade for over 70 years, reported the Central News Agency.

Widowed 56 years ago, Lin dedicates his life to his profession, working full-time from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Even though customers are scarce, with about two appointments a week, Lin insists on running the shop, saying “I will continue the trade as long as there are customers.”

Despite his age, Lin stays active and healthy and maintains a simple dietary regimen that includes sweet potatoes and congee. His movement may be slow and his tools worn-out, but he remains extremely focused and cuts hair with meticulous attention to detail, wrote CNA.

According to the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation, the organization's Datong branch helps care for approximately 91 seniors, most of whom are over 80 years old. Volunteer social workers visit Lin every two to three days, and on Tuesday they prepared a cake to wish him an early happy Father’s Day.