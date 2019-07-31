  1. Home
Australian theater company to perform at Taipei Children’s Arts Festival

Windmill Theatre Company gives modern spin to Russian folktale 'Baba Yaga'

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/31 15:58
Australian Theatre Company will perform at Taipei Children’s Arts Festival. (TCAF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 20th edition of the Taipei Children’s Arts Festival will showcase Australia-based Windmill Theatre Company on Aug. 3 and 4 at the Wellspring Theater.

The Windmill Theatre Company will perform "Baba Yaga," which is based on a Russian folktale about a brave little girl who is caught in the woods by an evil witch. However, the theater group has altered the story for modern audiences, replacing the evil witch with a peculiar, gummy bear-chewing old lady who plays loud music in her flat, while the protagonist is the young doorkeeper of the building where the old lady lives.

Kaye Weeks, the producer of the show, stated in a press release that regardless of the religion or nationality of the audience, everyone has faced similar setbacks and disappointments while growing up, so she wanted the show to encourage them. Director Rosemary Myers explained that the show tries to portray how a fully grown woman can impact a young female through storytelling.
