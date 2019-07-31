Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332
Devers Bos 105 425 88 141 .332
Brantley Hou 101 395 59 128 .324
Bogaerts Bos 104 410 85 129 .315
Alberto Bal 89 328 30 102 .311
Polanco Min 101 423 66 128 .303
Merrifield KC 109 457 75 138 .302
Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301
Gurriel Hou 100 401 58 120 .299
Lindor Cle 87 365 57 109 .299
Jonrones=
Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnación, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNúñez, Baltimore, 25; 4 tied at 24.
Carreras Producidas=
Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnación, New York, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 67.
Pitcheo=
Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; ERodríguez, Boston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; 2 tied at 10-4.