Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/31 13:58

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 95 391 74 130 .332

Devers Bos 105 425 88 141 .332

Brantley Hou 101 395 59 128 .324

Bogaerts Bos 104 410 85 129 .315

Alberto Bal 89 328 30 102 .311

Polanco Min 101 423 66 128 .303

Merrifield KC 109 457 75 138 .302

Moncada ChW 97 372 58 112 .301

Gurriel Hou 100 401 58 120 .299

Lindor Cle 87 365 57 109 .299

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Encarnación, New York, 30; Kepler, Minnesota, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 28; Bregman, Houston, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; RNúñez, Baltimore, 25; 4 tied at 24.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 82; Bogaerts, Boston, 81; Encarnación, New York, 74; Soler, Kansas City, 73; Kepler, Minnesota, 72; Abreu, Chicago, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 67.

Pitcheo=

Verlander, Houston, 14-4; German, New York, 13-2; ERodríguez, Boston, 13-4; Lynn, Texas, 13-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 12-5; GCole, Houston, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; 2 tied at 10-4.