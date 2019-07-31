TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese travelers rank first in number in 20 rural prefectures of Japan and second in the whole country, according to the Japan Tourism Agency (JTA).

According to JTA’s 2018 statistics on foreign travelers’ accommodation, Chinese rank first in number with 221.7 million people (26.5 percent), Taiwanese come in second with 121 million (14.5 percent), and South Koreans round out third with 119.5 million (14.3 percent).

Further analysis shows that Taiwanese are the most frequent foreign travelers in 20 rural prefectures. In fact, they account for as much as 60 percent in some of them, such as Iwate in northeastern Japan.



Chinese tourists rank first in all 16 of the prefectures that make up the three metropolitan areas: Tokyo, Nagoya, and Kansai, which includes Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe. South Korean tourists rank first in all eight prefectures in Kyushu, which is just 180 kilometers from the South Korean city of Busan.

The 20 prefectures dominated by Taiwanese travelers are as follows: Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Fukushima, and Yamagata in the Northeastern Region; Tochigi and Gunma in the Kanto Region; Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, and Fukui in the Hokuriku Region; Nagano in the Central Region; Shiga in the Kinki Region; Shimane and Okayama in the Chugoku Region; Kagawa, Ehime, and Kochi in the Shikoku Region; and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei has posted a list of the specialties and attractions that are most representative of the 20 prefectures in a Facebook post, hoping to encourage more Taiwanese tourists to visit the places.