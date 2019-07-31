TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Due to pressure from China, Taiwan has changed the official name of its office in Fiji to “Taipei Trade Office in Fiji” from “Trade Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Republic of Fiji,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday (July 31).

The name change, both at its location and online, had been completed Wednesday, MOFA said, adding it would continue to canvas the Fijian government to reverse its demand.

It was China which had pressured the Pacific island’s government into ordering the change by using its financial and economic clout, the Central News Agency quoted MOFA as saying.

The ministry had filed a strong reproach against China for its actions as well as an official protest with Fiji.

Taiwan has had a presence on the island since 1971, with cooperation projects in agriculture, fisheries, healthcare and education.

China has pressured several countries, including Nigeria, Ecuador and Bahrain, into demanding the removal of the terms “Republic of China” and “Taiwan” from the name of the Taiwanese offices.