  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan changes name of its office in Fiji under pressure from China

MOFA will continue to demand a reversal of policy from Fiji

  146
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/31 13:58
Taiwan has completed the name change for its office in Fiji (screenshot www.roc-taiwan.org/fj/)

Taiwan has completed the name change for its office in Fiji (screenshot www.roc-taiwan.org/fj/)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Due to pressure from China, Taiwan has changed the official name of its office in Fiji to “Taipei Trade Office in Fiji” from “Trade Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Republic of Fiji,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Wednesday (July 31).

The name change, both at its location and online, had been completed Wednesday, MOFA said, adding it would continue to canvas the Fijian government to reverse its demand.

It was China which had pressured the Pacific island’s government into ordering the change by using its financial and economic clout, the Central News Agency quoted MOFA as saying.

The ministry had filed a strong reproach against China for its actions as well as an official protest with Fiji.

Taiwan has had a presence on the island since 1971, with cooperation projects in agriculture, fisheries, healthcare and education.

China has pressured several countries, including Nigeria, Ecuador and Bahrain, into demanding the removal of the terms “Republic of China” and “Taiwan” from the name of the Taiwanese offices.
Fiji
name change
Chinese bullying
MOFA
trade office

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan skating union controversially renounces right to host event
Taiwan skating union controversially renounces right to host event
2019/07/25 18:37
US Treasury Department assistant secretary visits Taiwan
US Treasury Department assistant secretary visits Taiwan
2019/07/18 11:12
Taiwan-EU trade in goods hit record high in 2018
Taiwan-EU trade in goods hit record high in 2018
2019/07/17 15:29
Taiwan forced to change name of office in Fiji due to Chinese bullying
Taiwan forced to change name of office in Fiji due to Chinese bullying
2019/07/13 19:35
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to open embassy in Taiwan
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to open embassy in Taiwan
2019/07/13 14:08