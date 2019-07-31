Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin pose for phot
A U.S. flag flies on a U.S. consulate car, with the backdrop of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district, outside a hotel where U.S. trade negotia
A U.S. flag flies on a U.S. consulate car, with the backdrop of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district, outside a hotel where U.S. trade negotia
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, looks over as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, third from left, gestures near Treasury Secretary Steve
Chinese police officers patrol outside the Xijiao Conference Center where U.S. and Chinese trade officials have gathered for talks in Shanghai on Wedn
Workers pass by the Xijiao Conference Center where U.S. and Chinese trade officials gathered for talks in Shanghai Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, poses with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, for photos b
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, sits with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, second from left, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, lef
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, welcomes U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, center before ho
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, welcomes U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, center, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, left, before h
SHANGHAI (AP) — U.S. and Chinese negotiators have resumed talks aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology amid scant expectations for progress.
This week's meeting is the first since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that broke down in May.
Economists say the truce is fragile and quick breakthroughs are unlikely because the two sides still face the same disagreements, with no indication either government is ready to offer major concessions.
The dispute over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology has battered exporters on both sides and disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.