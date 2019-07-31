TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A camphor tree in Taiwan has been recognized as the world’s tallest of its kind, on the website of Monumental Trees.

Located in the village of Shenmu (which means “holy giant tree,” in Chinese), Nantou County, in central Taiwan, it is known as the “Giant Camphor Tree” and is 46.4 meters in height, with a girth of 16 meters. The tree, which germinated around 1300 AD (plus or minus 100), and is estimated to be 719 years old, according to the website.

The camphor tree (latin name, Cinnamomum camphora) owes its recognition to the efforts of a Taiwan group that goes by the name “Taiwan Champion Trees” (找樹的人) on Facebook, reported Liberty Times. Giant Camphor Tree is one of the top 10 trees in Taiwan that is officially acknowledged and has stood tall despite devastating natural disasters from Typhoon Herb in 1966 to Typhoon Morakot in 2009, said the group.

In addition to measuring and investigating the tree, the group also developed 3D modeling and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) for Giant Camphor Tree. The aim was to fully document the magnificent tree because “no one knows how long it is going to last under the threat of extreme weather,” the tree enthusiasts were quoted as saying.

According to Monumental Trees, the tallest camphor tree in the world was discovered in the early 1900s during Japanese colonial rule (1895-1945), when there was heavy logging in Taiwan’s forests. The record-holder for the largest girth of any camphor tree is a tree near Temples of Kinomiya in Japan’s Atami, with a circumference of 23.9 meters.