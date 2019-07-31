Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|020
|000—2
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Verlander, Harris (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Bieber, Clippard (8), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Verlander 14-4. L_Bieber 10-4. Sv_R.Osuna (24). HRs_Houston, Chirinos (13).
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|032
|000—6
|12
|0
|Boston
|201
|020
|000—5
|13
|1
Morton, Kolarek (5), Castillo (7), Poche (7), Roe (8), Drake (8), Pagan (8) and Zunino; Price, Walden (5), Taylor (6), Brewer (6), Hernandez (7), Eovaldi (8), Barnes (9) and Vazquez. W_Kolarek 4-3. L_Taylor 0-1. Sv_Pagan (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (13), Garcia (14). Boston, Benintendi (11).
___
|Seattle
|112
|010
|300—8
|13
|1
|Texas
|000
|104
|000—5
|14
|3
Leake, Tuivailala (6), Bass (8), Elias (9) and Murphy; Jurado, B.Martin (5), Guerrieri (7), Valdez (8), Bird (9) and Federowicz, Mathis. W_Tuivailala 1-0. L_B.Martin 1-2. Sv_Elias (14). HRs_Seattle, Seager (8), Santana (20). Texas, Santana (16).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|230—8
|13
|1
|San Diego
|301
|010
|000—5
|10
|0
Eshelman, Ynoa (5), M.Castro (7), Armstrong (8) and Severino; Lamet, Stammen (6), Strahm (7), Baez (8) and Mejia. W_M.Castro 1-1. L_Strahm 4-8. Sv_Armstrong (3). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). San Diego, Machado (26), Tatis Jr. (19).
___
|Arizona
|100
|200
|100—4
|11
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|010—2
|5
|0
Clarke, Hirano (6), Lopez (7), Chafin (8), Bradley (8) and Kelly; J.Happ, Cessa (7) and Higashioka. W_Clarke 4-3. L_J.Happ 8-6. Sv_Bradley (1). HRs_Arizona, Walker (20), Kelly (14). New York, Wade (1).
___
|Minnesota
|001
|100
|000—2
|4
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
Odorizzi, Duffey (6), Romo (8), Rogers (9) and Garver; Gallen, Quijada (8), Richards (9) and Alfaro. W_Odorizzi 12-5. L_Gallen 1-3. Sv_Rogers (16). HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|220
|00x—4
|11
|0
Beede, Coonrod (6), Pomeranz (7), Melancon (8) and Posey; Smyly, Pivetta (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Smyly 2-5. L_Beede 3-5. Sv_Neris (19). HRs_San Francisco, Vogt (5), Belt (12). Philadelphia, Hoskins (23).
___
|Pittsburgh
|203
|020
|103—11
|12
|2
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|011—
|4
|8
|0
Musgrove, Kela (7), Crick (8), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings; Roark, Sims (4), Stephenson (7), Hughes (9), Garrett (9), Peraza (9) and Farmer. W_Musgrove 8-9. L_Roark 6-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson 2 (4), Osuna (7). Cincinnati, Iglesias (7), Votto (10).
___
|Atlanta
|014
|400
|200—11
|15
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|133—
|8
|12
|2
Teheran, Minter (7), Swarzak (8), Jackson (9) and McCann; Fedde, Guerra (4), Blazek (8), Sipp (9) and Gomes. W_Teheran 6-7. L_Fedde 1-2. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (24), Duvall 2 (3). Washington, Soto (19), Turner (9), Gomes (6).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|101
|00x—2
|7
|0
Darvish, Wick (7), Cishek (8) and Caratini, Contreras; Wainwright, Gallegos (6), Miller (7), C.Martinez (8) and Wieters. W_Gallegos 3-1. L_Darvish 3-5. Sv_C.Martinez (11). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (25).