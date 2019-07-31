  1. Home
Taiwan’s young talent wows Vietnam

NTSO director leads Taiwan International Orchestra on summer camp tour

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/31 11:55
The International Youth Orchestra Concert, in Ho Chi Minh City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Director of the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO) (國立台灣交響樂團) Liu Hsuan-Yung (劉玄詠) led the Taiwan International Youth Orchestra (TIYO) (台灣國際青少年管弦樂團) on tour for performances in Vietnam on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 30-31).

The NTSO has for two decades hosted an orchestral summer camp for musical youths, but this is the first time one has been held in Vietnam. The performances were at the Conservatory of Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, before heading to Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera.

Taiwanese conductor Chen Mei-ann (陳美安) took the baton for TIYO’s debut in Vietnam. The set included classics from Verdi and Tchaikovsky, plus popular Taiwan songs such as “Craving for the Spring Wind” (望春風) and “Rainy Night Flower” (雨夜花).

On Tuesday, the audience responded well to the encore song “Cloud Float” (浮萍流雲, Bèo Dat Mây Trôi), a local ballad sung by six Vietnamese students, reported CNA.
NTSO
Vietnam

