TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei City government will be offering free medical checkups, hair cuts, and other activities at the Taipei Main Station on Aug. 11.

Chen En-mei (陳恩美), a secretary at the Taipei City Foreign and Disabled Labor Office (FDLO), which is organizing the event, said that the checkups available include height, weight, body fat, and blood pressure readings, as well as dental and eye screenings, reported CNA. Chen said that migrants only need to present their alien resident certificates and national health insurance cards to be eligible for the health checks.

CNA cited Chen as saying that the purpose of the free checkups is to show that, "We're taking this opportunity to show migrant workers that the city government cares about them." At the event health care professionals will also include education about other health-related matters such as HIV prevention.

Also at the event is a Mandarin vocabulary game which offers prizes to those who can recognize the Chinese characters for common items such as toothpaste, soap and towel. Chen said that the game is "aimed at helping the many migrant caregivers in Taipei to better communicate with their employers or the elderly they look after."

According to the Ministry of Labor, as of June this year, there were 707,954 migrant workers in Taiwan, including 46,554 in Taipei, based on FDLO data. The largest group of foreign workers is Indonesians at 269,826, followed by Vietnamese at 222,938, Filipinos at 154,685, and Thais at 60,503.

FDLO began organizing free checkups for foreign workers since 2004, offering five free checkups every year. Translation services in English, Thai, Indonesian, Tagalog, and Vietnamese will provided on-site to allow participants to better communicate with medical professionals.

Health checkups and counseling provided during these events cover fields spanning ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, Otolaryngology, general medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, psychosomatic clinic, and Chinese medicine.

For more information, please visit FDLO's website or call the agency (TEL: 02-2559-8518, ext. 5212)