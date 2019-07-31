|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|Tampa Bay
|60
|48
|.556
|8
|Boston
|59
|48
|.551
|8½
|Toronto
|41
|67
|.380
|27
|Baltimore
|36
|71
|.336
|31½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|65
|41
|.613
|—
|Cleveland
|62
|44
|.585
|3
|Chicago
|46
|57
|.447
|17½
|Kansas City
|40
|68
|.370
|26
|Detroit
|31
|71
|.304
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|39
|.639
|—
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|8½
|Los Angeles
|55
|53
|.509
|14
|Texas
|53
|53
|.500
|15
|Seattle
|46
|63
|.422
|23½
|Monday's Games
Toronto 7, Kansas City 3
Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 8, Baltimore 1
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 2, Cleveland 0
Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 6-9), 1:15 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 9-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 9-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Minor 8-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 9-6), 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.